GP Petroleums: Outcome of board meeting
May 25, 2017 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GP Petroleums: Outcome of board meeting

GP Petroleums: Outcome of board meeting
As per the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the following decision were taken by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 25th May, 2017: 1.Approval of Annual Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. 2.Approval of Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017 to be submitted with Stock Exchange. 3.Recommended Dividend @ 15% amounting to Re 0.75 per share on equity shares of Rs. 5/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. 4.Approved appointment of Mr. Manan Goel (DIN 05337939) as Additional Director designated as Chairman and Mr. Prerit Goel (DIN 05337952) as Additional Director designated as Vice - Chairman. 5. Resignation of Mr. Thangapandian S (DIN: 03376410) from the position of Director and Chairman of the Company.Source : BSE

