May 15, 2017 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
GP Petroleums to consider final dividend
GP Petroleums Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 25, 2017, inter alia, to consider & recommendation of final dividend, if any and Annual Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017.
