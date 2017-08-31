App
Aug 31, 2017 02:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GP Petroleums' AGM on September 22, 2017

Pursuant to provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 we wish to inform you that 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 22nd September 2017 at 11.00 A.M. at VITS Hotels, Sapphire Hall, International Airport Zone, Andheri Kurla Road, Andheri East, Mumbai 400 059 . The Notice for the said AGM is attached here

Pursuant to provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 we wish to inform you that 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 22nd September 2017 at 11.00 A.M. at VITS Hotels, Sapphire Hall, International Airport Zone, Andheri Kurla Road, Andheri East, Mumbai 400 059 . The Notice for the said AGM is attached herewith.
In accordance with provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has provided e-voting facility to its members through electronic voting platform of Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL). The e-voting through electronic mode shall commence on 19th September, 2017 at 9.00 A.M. and end on 21st September, 2017 at 5.00 P.M. (both days inclusive). During this period shareholders of the Company, holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialized form, as on the cut-off date of 15th September, 2017, may cast their vote electronically.
Source : BSE

