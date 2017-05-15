Goyal Associates' board meeting on May 29, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017 at 3.00 P.M, at the registered office of the company to consider, discuss and approve: 1.The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017. 2.To discuss any other matters with the approval of the Chairman.Source : BSE