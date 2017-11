Gowra Leasing & Finance - Outcome of board meeting

Outcome Of Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30, 2017

Gowra Leasing is in the Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 7.89 crore.

The company management includes D Suresh - Chairman & Ind.Director, Gowra Srinivas - Managing Director, Gowra L Prasad - Director, Gowra Lakshminarayana - Director, Gowra Surya Prakash - Director, Madhumathi Suresh - Independent Director, J A Mohan Kumar - Independent Director, Tilak Shankar - Independent Director, Tumbalam Gooty Surendranath - Independent Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 530709.

Its Registered office is at No.501, 5th Floor, Gowra Grand, Behind Gowra Plaza,,1-8-384 & 385, Secunderabad,Telangana - 500003.

Their Registrars are Karvy Computershare Private Ltd.Source : BSE