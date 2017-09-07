App
Announcements
Sep 07, 2017 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govind Rubber: Outcome of AGM

In terms of regulation 30 and 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the following:-

1.Summary of the proceedings of the 32nd Annual General Meeting as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 as Annexure - A.
2.Voting Results as required under regulation 44 SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 as Annexure -B.

Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

