App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 07, 2017 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govind Rubber's board meeting on December 14, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) 2015, meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 14th December' 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) 2015, meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 14th December' 2017 at 12.30 pm at the Registered office of the Company to consider and take on record the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September' 2017 along with other items.

Further in terms of the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading framed under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading window of the Company, shall remain closed for dealings in the shares of the company from December 08, 2017 till December 15, 2017 (both days inclusive).
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.