Govind Rubber's board meeting held on September 14, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) 2015, meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 14th September' 2017 at 11.30 am at the Registered office of the Company to consider and take on record the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June' 2017 along with other items.Further in terms of the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading framed under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading window of the Company, shall remain closed for dealings in the shares of the company from September 07, 2017 till September 15, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE