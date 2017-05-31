Govind Poy Oxyg board recommends dividend of of Rs. 1/

Govind Poy Oxygen Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 27, 2017, inter alia, has transacted the following :- Dividend of Rs. 1/- (Rupee One Only) per Equity Share each of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017, which if approved by the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General meeting will be paid within the prescribed Statutory timelines.Source : BSE