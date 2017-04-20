Apr 20, 2017 02:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Gothi Plascon's board meeting on May 10, 2017
The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 to consider, approve and take on record the audited financial results for the Quarter and year ended March,31 2017.
