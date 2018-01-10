Gorani Industries' board meeting on February 5, 2018

Gorani Industries Limited Intimates pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that the Board Meeting of the Company will be held on 05th February, 2018
