Goodyear India recommends dividend

Goodyear India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a dividend @ Rs. 12.50/- per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. The dividend subject to members approval to be paid on or after the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company and within the statutory time limit, as prescribed.Source : BSE