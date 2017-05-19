May 19, 2017 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Goodricke Group to consider dividend
With reference to the earlier letter dated May 02, 2017, regarding Board Meeting, Goodricke Group Ltd has now informed BSE that the meeting to be held on May 23, 2017, the Board of Directors may also consider declaration and recommendation of Dividend, if any.
With reference to the earlier letter dated May 02, 2017, regarding Board Meeting, Goodricke Group Ltd has now informed BSE that the meeting to be held on May 23, 2017, the Board of Directors may also consider declaration and recommendation of Dividend, if any.Source : BSE