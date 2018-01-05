Good Luck India approves to allot 10 lakh equity shares

Please take note that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Friday, 5th January, 2018, pursuant to the approval of the members obtained through postal ballot on 15.12.2016, inter-alia, considered and approved allotment of 10,00,000 Equity shares of the face value of Rs. 2 at each at an issue price of Rs. 125.00 each (including a premium of Rs. 123.00 per share), fully paid-up upon exercising the option available with warrant holders (person belonging to promoter category) to convert 10,00,000 warrants.Source : BSE