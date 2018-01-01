App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jan 01, 2018 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Good Luck India's board meeting on January 05, 2018

Notice is hereby given to the Stock Exchanges that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 5th January, 2018, inter alia, to consider the conversion of share warrants into equity shares issued by the Company.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Notice is hereby given to the Stock Exchanges that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 5th January, 2018, inter alia, to consider the conversion of share warrants into equity shares issued by the Company.

Pursuant to the forthcoming meeting of the Board of Directors to convert share warrants into equity , the trading window will be closed from January 01, 2018 and will end 48 hours after the results are made public on 05th January, 2018.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.