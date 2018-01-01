Good Luck India's board meeting on January 05, 2018

Notice is hereby given to the Stock Exchanges that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 5th January, 2018, inter alia, to consider the conversion of share warrants into equity shares issued by the Company.Pursuant to the forthcoming meeting of the Board of Directors to convert share warrants into equity , the trading window will be closed from January 01, 2018 and will end 48 hours after the results are made public on 05th January, 2018.Source : BSE