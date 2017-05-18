App
May 18, 2017 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Good Luck India to consider final dividend
Goodluck India Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on May 29, 2017, inter-alia, to consider the following:

1. Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017.

2. Recommendation of final dividend, if any. for the year 2016-17.

Pursuant to the forthcoming meeting of the Board of Directors to consider the Audited Financial Results, the trading window will be closed from May 18, 2017 and will end 48 hours after the results are made public on May 29, 2017.Source : BSE

