Good Luck India's board meeting on May 29, 2017

As per regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017 at corporate office of the company, inter-alia, to consider the following: 1.Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2017. 2.Recommendation of final dividend, if any, for the year 2016-17. Pursuant to the forthcoming meeting of the Board of Directors to consider the Audited Financial Results, the trading window will be closed from May 18, 2017 and will end 48 hours after the results are made public on 29th May, 2017.Source : BSE