Good Luck's AGM on September 29, 2017

Pursuant to the Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, we wish to inform you that:1. 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 29th September, 2017 at 9.30 A.M. at Aura Grand, 439, Jagriti Enclave, Delhi-110092;2. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books shall remain closed from Saturday, 23rd September, 2017 to Friday, 29th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of distribution of Final Dividend and Annual General Meeting of the Company;3. The Date of payment of final dividend of Rs. 0.75 per share (37.5%) for the accounting year ended on 31st March, 2017 is fixed as October 28, 2017, subject to the approval of declaration of dividend in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.4. The e-voting period shall commence on 26th September, 2017 (9.00 a.m.) and end on 28th September, 2017 (5.00 p.m.). During this period shareholders of the Company, holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialized from, as on the cut-off date of 22nd September, 2017, may cast their vote electronically.Source : BSE