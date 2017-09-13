App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 13, 2017 10:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gontermann: Outcome of board meeting

Please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on September 13, 2017 Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017 along with 'Limited Review Report' submitted by M/s. V. Malik & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company.

Gontermann: Outcome of board meeting
Please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 13th September, 2017, started at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 6.20 P.M. have considered and approved the following :-

1. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017 along with 'Limited Review Report' submitted by M/s. V. Malik & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015. A copy of the same is enclosed herewith.

2. Acceptance of Resignation of Mr. Alok Kumar Samant from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer and KMP of the Company. Mr. Dwijen Lahiri, Whole time Director of the Company is authorised by the Board to release him on or before 4th October, 2017.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.