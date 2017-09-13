Gontermann: Outcome of board meeting

Please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 13th September, 2017, started at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 6.20 P.M. have considered and approved the following :-1. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017 along with 'Limited Review Report' submitted by M/s. V. Malik & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015. A copy of the same is enclosed herewith.2. Acceptance of Resignation of Mr. Alok Kumar Samant from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer and KMP of the Company. Mr. Dwijen Lahiri, Whole time Director of the Company is authorised by the Board to release him on or before 4th October, 2017.Source : BSE