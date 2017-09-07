App
Sep 07, 2017 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gontermann Peipers' board meeting on September 13, 2017
Further to our letter dt. 25.08.2017 & 04.09.2017, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 13th September, 2017 to inter-alia, consider, approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017, pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Further, in accordance with the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, framed pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in the Securities of the Company shall remain closed from Friday, 8th September, 2017 till 48 hours after the announcement of the financial results of the Company to the Stock Exchanges (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

