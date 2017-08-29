App
Gontermann Peipers' board meeting on September 04, 2017
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 4th September, 2017 at the registered office of the Company at Diamond Harbour Road, P.O. Pailan, Kolkata – 700 104, India to, inter-alia, consider, approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.

Further, in accordance with the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, framed pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in the Securities of the Company shall remain closed from Monday, 28th August, 2017 till 48 hours after the announcement of the financial results of the Company to the Stock Exchanges (both days inclusive). Accordingly, all the Insiders/Designated Persons (including Directors and designated employees) of the Company have been intimated not to enter into any transaction involving the securities of the Company during the aforesaid period of closure of Trading Window.
