Announcements
Sep 04, 2017 09:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gontermann's AGM held on September 26, 2017

We kindly want to inform you that the 48th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 26th day of September, 2017 at 11.00 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company.

The remote e-voting facility commences on Thursday, 21st September, 2017 (9:00 a.m.) (IST) and ends on Monday, 25th September, 2017 at 5.00 p.m.(IST). A person, whose names appear in the Register of Member / Beneficial Owners as on cut off date i.e. Friday, 15th September, 2017 only shall be entitled to avail the facility of remote e-voting.

Pursuant to Section 91 of the Act read with Rule 10 of Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 42 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Monday, 18th September, 2017 to Monday, 25th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 48th Annual General Meeting of the Company.
