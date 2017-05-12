Golkunda Diamonds' board meeting on May 30, 2017

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Result for the year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider recommendation of Dividend if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017.Further, the trading Window shall remain closed from May 15, 2017 to June 01, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE