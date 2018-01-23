Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions' board meeting on January 29, 2018

Pursuant to the Reg. 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is brought to the notice of the Exchange that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 29th January, 2018 at 3.00 p.m. at New Delhi to consider and take on record, inter alia, the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2017.Source : BSE