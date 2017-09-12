Goldiam Inter: Outcome of Board Meeting

Outcome of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30(2) and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015With regard to the captioned matter and in compliance with the SEBI Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e.September 11, 2017, commenced at 6.00 p.m. and concluded at 6.50 p.m. has, inter-alia approved the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017of the financial year 2017-18. The above unaudited results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company, at their respective meetings held today i.e. September 11, 2017.We would further like to inform that the Statutory Auditors of the Company have subjected the above unaudited results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017 to 'Limited Review' and the said 'Limited Review Reports are enclosed.Source : BSE