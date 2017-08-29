App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 28, 2017 09:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Goldiam International's board meeting postponed
Sub: Intimation of Rescheduling of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015

Ref:- Our Letter dated August 23, 2017

In continue to our letter dated August 23, 2017, this is to inform you that due to some unavoidable circumstances, the Board Meeting of the Company to consider/approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017 scheduled to be held on Saturday 9, 2017 will now be held on Monday, September 11, 2017.

The other information given in letter dated August 23, 2017 shall remain unaltered.

Kindly take the same on your record.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

