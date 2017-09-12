Golden Tobacco: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on today i.e September 9, 2017 the outcome of major business transacted was as follows:1. Approved the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.2. Taken on record the Limited Review Report received from M/s Bagaria & Co. LLP., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai the Statutory Auditors of the Company.Source : BSE