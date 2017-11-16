App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 15, 2017 09:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Golden Tobacco: Outcome board meeting on November 15, 2017

We would like to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on today i.e. November 15, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on today i.e. November 15, 2017. The outcome of major business transacted was as follows:

1. Approval to unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017.

2. Taken on record the Limited Review Report received from M/s Bagaria & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai the statutory auditors of the Company.

3. The Board noted that the Company's property situated at Marol, Mumbai was e-auctioned under the SARFAESI Act, 2002 by Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd., the Secured Creditor of the Company at the price of Rs. 52.01 crores. The financial impact in the Books of accounts will be given at the time of transfer of title deeds.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.