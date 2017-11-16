Golden Tobacco: Outcome board meeting on November 15, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on today i.e. November 15, 2017. The outcome of major business transacted was as follows:1. Approval to unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017.2. Taken on record the Limited Review Report received from M/s Bagaria & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai the statutory auditors of the Company.3. The Board noted that the Company's property situated at Marol, Mumbai was e-auctioned under the SARFAESI Act, 2002 by Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd., the Secured Creditor of the Company at the price of Rs. 52.01 crores. The financial impact in the Books of accounts will be given at the time of transfer of title deeds.Source : BSE