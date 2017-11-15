Golden Legend Leasing and Finance - Outcome of board meeting

With reference to above subject matter, we would like to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on today i.e. 13th November, 2017.

Golden Legend is in the Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase sector.

The company management includes Ullashkumar Jayantilal Parikh - Director, Arun B Vaghasiya - Independent Director, Shambhuprasad K Lakkad - Additional Director, Krushnabhai Lakkad - Additional Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 509024.

Its Registered office is at Flat No 105, 1st Floor, Adarsh Building,,12, OPP. Ambedkar Hall, RTO Lane, Mumbai,Maharashtra - 400053.

Their Registrars are Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE