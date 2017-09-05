Golden Crest Ed's board meeting held on September 14, 2017

Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 at 1.00 P.M. at its Registered Office of the Company to inter-alia consider the following business as under:-1. To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended 30th June, 2017.2. To discuss any other matters with the permission of the Chairman.Source : BSE