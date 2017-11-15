Gold Rock Investments - Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Gold Rock Investments Limited, at its meeting held on November 14, 2017, inter alia transacted the following businesses:1. (i) Approved the un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & half year ended September 30, 2017. (Annexure- A)(ii) Considered the Limited Review Report of the un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. (Annexure-B)Source : BSE