App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 22, 2017 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold Rock Investments' board meeting on May 30, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, kindly find attached herewith letter of intimation regarding Board Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on 30th May, 2017 at Registered office Mumbai, which may kindly be brought to the notice of all concerned.

Gold Rock Investments' board meeting on May 30, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, kindly find attached herewith letter of intimation regarding Board Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on 30th May, 2017 at Registered office Mumbai, which may kindly be brought to the notice of all concerned.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.