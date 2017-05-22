May 22, 2017 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Gold Rock Investments' board meeting on May 30, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, kindly find attached herewith letter of intimation regarding Board Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on 30th May, 2017 at Registered office Mumbai, which may kindly be brought to the notice of all concerned.
Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, kindly find attached herewith letter of intimation regarding Board Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on 30th May, 2017 at Registered office Mumbai, which may kindly be brought to the notice of all concerned.Source : BSE