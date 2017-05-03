App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 03, 2017 07:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Golconda Engine's outcome of board meeting

The Board considered and approved appointment of Mr. Manoj Kumar Koyalkar, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2016-17.

Golconda Engine's outcome of board meeting
1.Approval of the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. The Board considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st March, 2017. A copy of same is enclosed. 2.Auditors Report for the year ended 31st March, 2017. The Board considered and approved the Auditors report prepared by N. K. Jalan & Co., Statutory Auditors of the company, for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017. A copy of same is enclosed. 3.Appointment of Secretarial Auditor as per Sec. 204 of Companies Act, 2013. The Board considered and approved appointment of Mr. Manoj Kumar Koyalkar, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2016-17.Source : BSE

