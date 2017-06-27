App
Jun 27, 2017 08:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GOL Offshore's director Vinesh Narandas Davda resigns

We hereby bring to your kind notice that (i) Mr. Vinesh Narandas Davda has tendered his resignation as a Non-executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from April 24, 2017; (ii) Dr. Percy Adi Doctor has tendered his resignation as a Non-executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from June 14, 2017; and ii) Mrs. Mamta Puri has tendered his resignation as a Non-executive Independent Woman Director of the Company with effect from June 15, 2017.

You are requested to take note of the same.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

