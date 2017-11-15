Gokul Agro Resources - Outcome of board meeting

Outcome Of Board Meeting held on November 13, 2017

Gokul Agro is in the Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 361.39 crore.

The company management includes Kanubhai Thakkar - Managing Director, Jayesh Thakkar - Joint Managing Director, Ashutosh Bhambhani - Whole Time Director, Keyoor Bakshi - Independent Director, Pooja Yadav - Independent Director, Pankaj Kotak - Independent Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 539725 and the NSE with an NSE Code of GOKULAGRO.

Its Registered office is at B-402, Shapath Hexa, Nr. Ganesh Meridian,,Opp. Gujarat High Court, Ahmedabad,Gujarat - 380060.

Their Registrars are Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE