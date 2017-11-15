App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 13, 2017 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gokul Agro Resources - Outcome of board meeting

Outcome Of Board Meeting held on November 13, 2017

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Outcome Of Board Meeting held on November 13, 2017

Gokul Agro is in the Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 361.39 crore.

The company management includes Kanubhai Thakkar - Managing Director, Jayesh Thakkar - Joint Managing Director, Ashutosh Bhambhani - Whole Time Director, Keyoor Bakshi - Independent Director, Pooja Yadav - Independent Director, Pankaj Kotak - Independent Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 539725 and the NSE with an NSE Code of GOKULAGRO.

Its Registered office is at B-402, Shapath Hexa, Nr. Ganesh Meridian,,Opp. Gujarat High Court, Ahmedabad,Gujarat - 380060.

Their Registrars are Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.