Aug 29, 2017 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gokak Textiles: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on August 29, 2017 have approved issue of Non-cumulative, Non-convertible, Non-Participating, Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 10 each aggregating to Rs. 35 crores in one or more tranches on Private Placement basis to the Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited, Promoter and / or any other Promoter Group company, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company. The tenure is for a period not exceeding 20 years from the date of allotment and the same will be redeemed in accordance with section 55 of the Companies Act, 2013. It was decided not to seek listing of the proposed issue of Preference Shares.Source : BSE

