Aug 24, 2017 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Gokak Textiles' board meeting on August 29, 2017
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting to be held on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 would consider a proposal, subject to the approval of the shareholders, to the issue of up to Rs.35 crores, Non-convertible Redeemable Preference Shares on private placement basis to the Promoters/Promoter Group.
