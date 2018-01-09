Gogia Capital Services' board meeting on January 29, 2018

This is to inform you that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, the 29th day of January, 2018 at 11.00 a.m. at the registered office of the company to adopt unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2017.
This is to inform you that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, the 29th day of January, 2018 at 11.00 a.m. at the registered office of the company to adopt unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2017.Source : BSE