Sep 14, 2017 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Godrej Properties adds new project in Thane through JV with Nirmal Ventures
Godrej Properties has entered into a joint venture with Nirmal Ventures for developing a residential project located on the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg, Thane West
Dear Sir/Madam,
We are enclosing a copy of the press release the contents of which are self-explanatory.
Please inform your members accordingly.
Thank you.
Source : BSE
We are enclosing a copy of the press release the contents of which are self-explanatory.
Please inform your members accordingly.
Thank you.
Source : BSE