Sep 14, 2017 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Godrej Properties adds new project in Thane through JV with Nirmal Ventures

Godrej Properties has entered into a joint venture with Nirmal Ventures for developing a residential project located on the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg, Thane West

Dear Sir/Madam,

We are enclosing a copy of the press release the contents of which are self-explanatory.

Please inform your members accordingly.


Thank you.

Source : BSE
