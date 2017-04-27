Godrej Prop's board meeting held on May 04, 2017.

In terms of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 04, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the following: i.Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. ii.Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017. iii.Issue of Debt Securities. Further, as per Godrej Properties Limited Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed from April 1, 2017 till May 06, 2017 (both days inclusive) for all Directors and Designated Persons of the Company and their immediate relatives as defined in the Code for the aforesaid purpose. Thank you,Source : BSE