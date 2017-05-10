May 10, 2017 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Godrej Industries' board meeting on May 22, 2017
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, May 22, 2017 to, inter alia, consider and approve the audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. To consider recommendation of dividend (if any).
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, May 22, 2017 to, inter alia, consider and approve the audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. To consider recommendation of dividend (if any).Source : BSE