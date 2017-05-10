Godrej Industries to consider FY17 results & dividend on May 22, 2017

Godrej Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 22, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter year ended March 31, 2017.- To consider recommendation of dividend (if any).Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed for all directors and designated employees from April 01, 2017 to May 24, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE