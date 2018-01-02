App
Godrej Consumer Products' board meeting on January 30, 2018
Jan 02, 2018 02:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Godrej Consumer Products' board meeting on January 30, 2018

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.

 
 
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Notice of Board Meeting to be held on January 30, 2018

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, January 30, 2018, inter alia, for the following items:

1) to take on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2017;

2) to consider declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2017-18;

If the Board declares interim dividend at the above meeting, please note that the Record Date for ascertaining the names of the shareholders who will be entitled to receive the interim dividend will be Wednesday, February 7, 2018;

The said interim dividend, if declared, will be paid on Wednesday, February 21, 2018.

Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed from January 1, 2018 till February 1, 2018 (both days inclusive).

This communication is in compliance of Regulation 29 and 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other regulations as applicable.

Source : BSE
Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

