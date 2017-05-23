Godfrey Phillips India to consider dividend

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is proposed to be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017, and also to recommend dividend if any, on the share capital of the Company.Further, the trading window shall remain closed for all designated persons including promoters, directors, key managerial personnel, designated employees and other connected persons of the Company with immediate effect till completion of 48 hours after the Audited Financial Results are submitted to the stock exchanges.Source : BSE