you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 23, 2017 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Godfrey Phillips' board meeting on May 30, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to notify that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is proposed to be held on Tuesday, the 30th May, 2017 at 12:30 P.M.

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to notify that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is proposed to be held on Tuesday, the 30th May, 2017 at 12:30 P.M. to, inter-alia, consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2017 and also to recommend dividend if any, on the share capital of the Company. Further, the trading window shall remain closed for all designated persons including promoters, directors, key managerial personnel, designated employees and other connected persons of the Company with immediate effect till completion of 48 hours after the Audited Financial Results are submitted to the stock exchanges.Source : BSE

