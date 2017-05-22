App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 22, 2017 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Godawari Power's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Godawari Power & Ispat is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 30th day of May, 2017 to consider and take on record Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.

Godawari Power's board meeting on May 30, 2017
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Godawari Power & Ispat Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 30th day of May, 2017 to consider, inter alia, to transact the following business: 1.To consider and take on record Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017; and 2.To consider and approve Annual Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statement for the Financial Year 2016-17; Pursuant to the Company's code for regulating, monitoring and reporting trading by Insiders, the Trading Window for dealing in the Securities of the Company shall remain closed for the Directors and other employees covered under the code from the closure of business hours of 22.05.2017 to closure of business hours of 02.06.2017. This is for your kind information and for dissemination to all concerned please.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.