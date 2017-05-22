Godawari Power's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Godawari Power & Ispat Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 30th day of May, 2017 to consider, inter alia, to transact the following business: 1.To consider and take on record Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017; and 2.To consider and approve Annual Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statement for the Financial Year 2016-17; Pursuant to the Company's code for regulating, monitoring and reporting trading by Insiders, the Trading Window for dealing in the Securities of the Company shall remain closed for the Directors and other employees covered under the code from the closure of business hours of 22.05.2017 to closure of business hours of 02.06.2017. This is for your kind information and for dissemination to all concerned please.Source : BSE