HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 08, 2017 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Godavari Drugs: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Friday, 08.09.2017 at 12.00 noon and concluded at 2.20 p.m., considered and approved the following:

1. Resignation of M/s S. Daga & Co, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditor of the company.

2. Appointment M/s V. Sridhar & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN 006206S) as Statutory Auditor of the company in place of M/s S. Daga & Co, Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad, in the casual vacancy arose on account of resignation of incumbent auditor.
Source : BSE

