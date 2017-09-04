Sep 04, 2017 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Godavari Drugs' board meeting on September 12, 2017
This is to inform you that pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.Source : BSE