GOCL Corporation to consider dividend

GOCL Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, to consider Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year and fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17.Further, in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company by its Promoters, Directors and Insiders as defined under the said Regulations, would be closed from May 22, 2017 till May 31, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE