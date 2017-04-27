App
Apr 27, 2017 01:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Goa Carbon temporarily shut operations at Paradeep unit, Orissa

Goa Carbon Limited has informed BSE that the operations at the Company's Paradeep Unit located at Vill. Udayabata, Paradeepgarh, Dist. Jagatsinghpur, Orissa has been TEMPORARILY shut down for regular maintenance work from April 25, 2017.

Goa Carbon temporarily shut operations at Paradeep unit, Orissa
Goa Carbon Limited has informed BSE that the operations at the Company's Paradeep Unit located at Vill. Udayabata, Paradeepgarh, Dist. Jagatsinghpur, Orissa has been TEMPORARILY shut down for regular maintenance work from April 25, 2017. There would not be any financial impact due to the temporary shutdown of the Company's Paradeep Unit on account of sufficient inventory of finished material.

